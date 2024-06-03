Our team at TTU wants to learn more about you and your loved one's experience dealing with an advanced cancer diagnosis. Your participation in this study will be confidential. If you are interested in participating , you will be asked to complete surveys once you consent, 1 month, and 3 months after you consent. Click on this link

https://tthsclubbock.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6GsynpO5H8R4VVQ

to see if you are eligible to participate .



