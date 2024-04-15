This summer I, the Center for Biotechnology and Genomics is offering a new course in Single Cell Genomics!

This course provides an overview of the principles and analysis of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq). With research challenges emerging, there is a need for cellular resolution where conventional bulk RNA-seq experiments are no longer enough; instead, high-throughput sequencing is needed to obtain genome-wide transcriptome data from single cells or single nuclei.

This course will provide students with fundamental concepts, such as sample preparation, cell capture, transcript quantification, and hands-on- practice in data analysis. By the end of this course, students will have the theoretical knowledge and practical analysis skills to perform their own single-cell experiments. The technique of scRNA-seq has revolutionized the biotechnology field, from disease research to drug development, and it allows researchers to refine their approach to the new challenges of biotechnological research.

Summer I: from 5/28/2024 to 06/29/2024

Schedule: Tue, Wed, Thu from 10:00 am to noon

Contact Dr. Isabel Castro (isabel.castro@ttu.edu) for more information about this course.

To learn more about the Center for Biotechnology and Genomics, our MS program and certificates, and all of our courses, visit our website or contact Dr. J.N. Tripathy (jatindra.n.tripathy@ttu.edu).