Why study Russian? There is government need for Russian speakers. Consider studying Russian i f you are interested in a career in the US Government ( Department of Defense, Department of State, CIA, NSA, FBI, etc.), the US military, or many NGOs and private businesses that contract with the US Government.

Russian will enhance your resume or make your graduate application stand out.

Learn the language of Tchaikovsky, Dostoevsky, and Tolstoy.

Double-major! Having Russian along with business, political science, economics, communications, among other fields, will make you even more competitive.

Funding is available from the US government to pay for study abroad in Russian speaking countries. RUSN 1501 A Beginning Course in Russian I is a hybrid course: 3 hours face to face, two hours online.

RUSN 1501-001 MWF 10:00-10:50 RUSN 1501-002 MWF 11:00-11:50 RUSN 1501-003 TR 9:30-10:50

