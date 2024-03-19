|
The Texas Tech Master of Public Administration (MPA) Program is inviting students interested in city management. The speakers will address the nature and importance of city management, their significant experiences, current issues, and students' career development paths in this field. Lunch will be provided. RSVP to era.ibarra@ttu.edu by March 11th.
3/5/2024
Irasema Ibarra
era.ibarra@ttu.edu
Political Science
Time: 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Date: 3/19/2024
Holden Hall, Room 119A
