Dance Technique Placement Juries for Fall 2024 Classes
Date: Friday, April 5th in the Creative Movement Studio
Schedule: 9:00 am – 11:50 am
Ballet: 9:00-9:50am – CMS 110
Jazz: 10:00-10:50am – CMS 101
Contemporary: 11:00-11:50am – CMS 101
Jury Guidelines:
o If you want to enroll in a ballet, contemporary, or jazz class in the Fall 2024 term, you must attend the jury for the genre in which you want to enroll.
o To participate in a jury, you must preregister by Monday, April 1st. Here is the link to the registration form for technique juries: https://forms.office.com/r/CC0R5QdLMJ
o The jury will consist of demonstrations of skills; students must demonstrate competency in these skills in order to advance to the next level of technique. These skills are listed in your syllabus.
o All jury phrasework will be taught on the day of the jury.
o If you are unable to attend your scheduled jury time because of a conflict with another class, an excuse letter from class can be provided for you to by notating in this form or by contacting the dance program prior to Monday, Wednesday, April 3rd (dance.info@ttu.edu).
o If you are unable to attend your scheduled jury time because of a non-academic conflict, you must submit jury video(s) for the specific technique to the dance program by Wednesday, April 3rd (dance.info@ttu.edu). Video links will be sent to the students as needed but are also linked in the online juries form.
There are a few DAN technique classes that do not require a permit for registration: DAN 1201: Introduction to Dance Technique, DAN 1108: Hip-Hop, and DAN 1101: Tap I. Please send any questions about enrollment in dance technique classes to dance.info@ttu.edu.