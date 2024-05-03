



Expand your horizons as we offer you the opportunity to learn Arabic, one of the most beautiful and widely spoken languages in the world. Immerse yourself in the sounds and rhythms of Arabic while gaining valuable insights into Moroccan culture, history, and traditions.

Whether you're a seasoned tea enthusiast, a language lover, or simply curious about different cultures, this event promises something for everyone!

Why study Arabic?

- Arabic is the 4th most spoken native language in the world. About 313 million people in 25 countries speak the language

- Knowledge of Arabic and Arabic culture provides advantages in career fields such as diplomacy, intelligence, business, engineering, international development, and academia.

- Arabic speakers are in high demand for unique government jobs. The U.S. State Department identifies Arabic as a “critical language” and as a language of “strategic importance”.

- Opens doors for diversified business opportunities in the Arab world ·

- Employment opportunities with government agencies, international organization, and NGOs ·

- Many scholarships and grants offered to students · Arabic sets you apart from competition ·

For more questions: Contact Rula Al-hmoud Rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu or Sanaa Naciri snaciri@ttu.edu

Follow the activity page on Instagram ttu.arabicdebate