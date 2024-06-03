Thesis and Dissertation Completion Camp (Applications due 3/6 at noon):

Thesis and Dissertation Bootcamps offer community, accountability, and goal-setting strategies for graduate students working on their thesis or dissertation. This mid-semester boot camp is designed specifically to support students graduating in Spring or Summer 2024 . If that's you, we invite you to join us March 19-22, 9am-12pm (with breakfast at 8:30am daily). Learn more and apply here.

Mid-Semester Graduate Writing Groups (Applications due 3/8 at noon):

GWC graduate writing groups offer graduate students (and post-docs) 2-3 hours of dedicated time each week to share community and accountability as they make progress towards their writing goals. Times and modalities for this semester’s writing groups are available in the application form. Mid-semester writing groups will begin the week of March 24. Learn more and apply here.

Foundational Writing Skills Series (Applications due 3/28 at noon):

Finally, the Graduate Writing Center is hosting our foundational writing skills workshop series this spring on April 2, 4, 9, & 11 from 9:30AM-11:30AM. T his program covers the basics of grammar, sentence structure, paraphrasing and paragraphs in a cohort-based series of four two-hour workshops.

Participants are required to attend all four workshops .

L earn more and apply

here .

Space is limited. Applications are due Thursday, March 28 by 12PM (noon).



