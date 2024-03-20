Copies of the New York Times bestseller “All Systems Red: The Murderbot Diaries” by Martha Wells will be available free for the first 10 participants who register and attend the reading series.

A murderous android discovers itself in "All Systems Red," a tense science fiction adventure that interrogates the roots of consciousness through Artificial Intelligence.

Sessions will take place:

5:30 - 7 p.m.

March 27, April 3 and 10

Urban Tech, 1120 Main St., downtown Lubbock

Register here.

Contact Jenni Jacobs, jenni.jacobs@ttu.edu for more information about the series.

The series is co-sponsored by the Humanities Center.