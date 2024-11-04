The Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World reading series, in partnership with Texas Tech University Press, will feature Susan Brind Morrow reading from her book "Water: Poems and Drawings" at 6 p.m. April 11 via Zoom.

Register here for the reading.

"Water," a collection of poetry, watercolors and pen-and-ink drawings, is the first work published as part of the Sowell Collection Books series at Texas Tech University Press. The series commissions new work from the writers who make up the Sowell Collection and brings new voices into the ongoing conversation about literature, community and the natural world.

For more information, contact kristin.d.loyd@ttu.edu.