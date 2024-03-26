Join us for a special screening exploring the science and pop culture impact behind some of cinema's biggest films. Texas Tech University faculty Dr. John Zak and Dr. Jeremy Schwartz will discuss the aspects of ecology and philosophy seen in DUNE: PART TWO. Admission is free. Reserve your seat by picking up your free ticket at the box office in advance or by buying a $7 food and beverage voucher.

Take on an Empire

Deni Villeneuve returns to the desert planet of Arrakis for the mind-blowing second chapter of DUNE, and you better believe the spice is flowing. Paul Atreides is in a tough spot. His house is in shambles, the Emperor has betrayed them, and the ruthless Baron Harkonnen will stop at nothing to end his bloodline. Luckily, he has desert power on his side. It’s time for him to fulfill his destiny, unite the Fremen, and free Arrakis from the tyranny of the Harkonnens.

For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website:

https://drafthouse.com/lubbock/event/humanitizing-the-sciences-dune-part-two

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information about our film series, please email hdstem@ttu.edu or call 806-834-0258