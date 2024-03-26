The Institute for Peace and Conflict invites applications for our academic fellows program for 2024. We are interested in attracting applications from faculty and graduate students in a wide variety of disciplines across the university whose work touches on the themes of peace and conflict, broadly defined. Fellows will be eligible for up to $1500 of funding (to be spent by the end of the year) to facilitate travel to conferences that address the theme of peace and conflict, or to otherwise enhance our resources and reputation for the study of peace and conflict at Texas Tech. In exchange, we ask that you allow us to list you as an academic fellow on our website, conduct a discussion of your research to be recorded for our website, and perhaps present on some aspect of your work at a gathering of IPAC fellows in 2024. For the application form, along with additional information about IPAC, see ipac.ttu.edu.

Completed forms and a current CV, along with any questions, should be directed to Justin Hart (

)