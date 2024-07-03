TTU's Office the Provost, International Affairs will be hosting a USDA-funded symposium designed to encourage international research collaborations. International visitors from four different Central American institutes will attend the CARS event taking place April 28-May 2.

To encourage such collaborations, International Affairs is offering four $3,000 seed grants to visit one (1) of the visiting institutes. Call is open today and the deadline is April 8, 2024. Details on the symposium and the grants can be found on the CARS Event Page Posted:

3/7/2024



Originator:

Michael Johnson



Email:

michael.johnson@ttu.edu



Department:

International Affairs





Categories

Research

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental

