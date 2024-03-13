Industry career certificates are being made available at no cost to TTU students. Stand out to employers, explore a new career path, or learn marketable professional skills to complement your major when you choose from over 40 career certificates, like Google's Project Management career certificate. These career certificates are developed by industry leaders like Google, IBM, Meta, Salesforce, Microsoft, Intuit, Amazon Web Services, and more! Career certificates are self-paced, and you can enroll in as many as you lie. Learn more, sign up with your TTU email, and enroll at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/online/careercertificates/ or call 806-742-7049 for more information. Posted:

