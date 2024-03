Asian Studies Program is happy to announce that application for the Asian Studies Scholarship ($1000 for each awardee) is now open to undergraduates at TTU. Anyone minoring in Asian Studies with 9 credit hours and a GPA of 3:00 or above is legible to apply. The deadline is March 31st. Please email Dr. Yuan Shu (yuan.shu@ttu.edu) for the application form and more details.