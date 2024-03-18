With the recently announced changes to TTU Microsoft 365 licensing , new Teams meetings scheduled by faculty and staff now include the option to dial-in by phone with a conference ID for audio. Dial-in details are automatically included in new Teams meeting requests, which matches the Skype for Business meeting experience.





As the next step in our migration from Skype for Business to Microsoft Teams, the “Skype Meeting” button will be removed from Outlook. This will disable the ability to schedule new Skype for Business meetings. Teams meetings should be scheduled instead. Previously scheduled meetings, On-Demand (Meet Now) meetings, and all other Skype for Business features including chat, external calling, etc., will not be impacted by this change.





Why is this happening?

As previously announced , Texas Tech is continuing with the transition from Skype for Business to Microsoft Teams. After the migration, Skype for Business will be discontinued, and Teams will provide all the functionality currently provided by Teams and Skype for Business.





As we continue transitioning from Skype for Business to Microsoft Teams, further updates will be provided, including details regarding replacing legacy devices.