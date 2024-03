Dive into Inspiration and you'll discover endless possibilities. Tyson Dever was born and raised in Texas and through adversity and health challenges he is living his dream. Come hear his story of triumph.



TRIO Student Support Services is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

3/14/2024



Originator:

Terri Williams



Email:

Terri.Williams@ttu.edu



Department:

PI Jonathan Crider



Event Information

Time: 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Date: 3/20/2024



Location:

Student Enrichment Center



Categories

Academic

Student Organization