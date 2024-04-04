|
In collaboration with the Office of Faculty Success and University Recreation, the University Wellbeing Committee presents this well-being symposium. The overarching purpose of the symposium is to educate attendees about the value of holistic connectedness and wellbeing as a function of both faculty and staff success. Specifically, sessions will focus on how to find campus communities that align with identity-based needs while positively maintaining mental health. Ultimately, attendees will gain a better understanding of what faculty and staff need to feel connected to Texas Tech University. Participation is limited, and advanced registration is required.
3/15/2024
Sandra Addo
sandra.addo@ttu.edu
Ag Sciences and Natural Resources
Time: 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 4/4/2024
Teaching, Learning and Professional Development Center (TLPDC) Library
