In collaboration with the Office of Faculty Success and University Recreation, the University Wellbeing Committee presents this well-being symposium. The overarching purpose of the symposium is to educate attendees about the value of holistic connectedness and wellbeing as a function of both faculty and staff success. Specifically, sessions will focus on how to find campus communities that align with identity-based needs while positively maintaining mental health. Ultimately, attendees will gain a better understanding of what faculty and staff need to feel connected to Texas Tech University. Participation is limited, and advanced registration is required. This event is for faculty and staff. This event is for faculty and staff.

3/20/2024



Sandra Addo

Sandra Addo



Email:

sandra.addo@ttu.edu



Department:

Ag Sciences and Natural Resources



Event Information

Time: 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 4/4/2024



Location:

Teaching, Learning and Professional Development Center (TLPDC) Library



