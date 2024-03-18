Participants are needed for a new research study evaluating the influence of scented toys on cat play behavior. Participation will take approximately 30 minutes, and each participant will be given free cat toys!

To learn more about project participation and enroll in the project, please answer some questions about your cat in the following survey: https://bit.ly/catplaystudy

For questions related to the research, contact Dr. Edgar O. Aviles-Rosa at edgar.aviles-rosa@ttu.edu or Emily Webberson at ewebbers@ttu.edu.

This research has been reviewed and approved by the Animal Care and Use Committee at Texas Tech.