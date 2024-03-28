TTU HomeTechAnnounce

US STUDENT FULBRIGHT PROGRAM RESEARCH, STUDY OR ENGLISH TEACHING ABROAD

Fulbright Day 2024 on March 28! 

Join us to learn about student Fulbright programs for projects abroad. 

You are invited to be a part of Fulbright Day 2024. A lunch presentation will introduce the U.S. Student Fulbright Program. Fulbright programs provide opportunities to travel abroad to conduct research, teach, or study. Join us to learn more! 

ALL STUDENTS WELCOMED! 

March 28, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm:  U.S. Student Fulbright Program Info Session 

LOCATION:  University Library -Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center, Room 150 

To register visit: U.S. Student Fulbright Program Info Session 

Explore U.S. Student Fulbright Programs here

 
Posted:
3/20/2024

Originator:
Archie Pitsilides

Email:
archie.pitsilides@ttu.edu

Department:
Honors College

Event Information
Time: 11:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 3/28/2024

Location:
University Library - TLPDC Room# 150

