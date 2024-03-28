Fulbright Day 2024 on March 28!
Join us to learn about student Fulbright programs for projects abroad.
You are invited to be a part of Fulbright Day 2024. A lunch presentation will introduce the U.S. Student Fulbright Program. Fulbright programs provide opportunities to travel abroad to conduct research, teach, or study. Join us to learn more!
ALL STUDENTS WELCOMED!
March 28, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm: U.S. Student Fulbright Program Info Session
LOCATION: University Library -Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center, Room 150
To register visit: U.S. Student Fulbright Program Info Session
Explore U.S. Student Fulbright Programs here