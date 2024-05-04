Dance Technique Placement Juries for Fall 2024 Classes

Date: Friday, April 5th in the Creative Movement Studio

Schedule: 9:00 am – 11:50 am

Ballet: 9:00-9:50am – CMS 110

Jazz: 10:00-10:50am – CMS 101

Contemporary: 11:00-11:50am – CMS 101

Jury Guidelines :

o If you want to enroll in a ballet, contemporary, or jazz class in the Fall 2024 term, you must attend the jury for the genre in which you want to enroll.

o To participate in a jury, you must preregister by Monday, April 1st . Here is the link to the registration form for technique juries: https://forms.office.com/r/CC0R5QdLMJ

o The jury will consist of demonstrations of skills; students must demonstrate competency in these skills in order to advance to the next level of technique. These skills are listed in your syllabus.

o All jury phrasework will be taught on the day of the jury.

o If you are unable to attend your scheduled jury time because of a conflict with another class , an excuse letter from class can be provided for you to by notating in this form or by contacting the dance program prior to Monday, Wednesday, April 3rd ( dance.info@ttu.edu ).

o If you are unable to attend your scheduled jury time because of a non-academic conflict , you must submit jury video(s) for the specific technique to the dance program by Wednesday, April 3rd (dance.info@ttu.edu). Video links will be sent to the students as needed but are also linked in the online juries form.





There are a few DAN technique classes that do not require a permit for registration: DAN 1201: Introduction to Dance Technique, DAN 1108: Hip-Hop, and DAN 1101: Tap I. Please send any questions about enrollment in dance technique classes to dance.info@ttu.edu.