Writing Consultations available for graduate students and post-docs!

Need support pacing your writing projects?

 

With Spring Break behind us, now is a great time to schedule a consultation with the Graduate Writing Center to set goals and discuss drafts for your final writing projects.

We can…

·      Work with you on final thesis/dissertation drafts and revisions

·      Talk through how to respond to advisor and committee feedback on your chapters

·      Help you create specific, measurable writing goals that will get you past the finish line of any writing project.

·      And much more!

 

Wherever you are in your writing process, Graduate Writing Center consultants are here to help. Sign up to see a consultant by clicking “Schedule an Appointment” on our new website! From there you can also check out our programming and our staff bios! 
Posted:
3/21/2024

Originator:
Rebecca Bruning

Email:
Rebecca.Bruning@ttu.edu

Department:
Writing Centers of TTU


