Need support pacing your writing projects?

With Spring Break behind us, now is a great time to schedule a consultation with the Graduate Writing Center to set goals and discuss drafts for your final writing projects.

We can…

· Work with you on final thesis/dissertation drafts and revisions

· Talk through how to respond to advisor and committee feedback on your chapters

· Help you create specific, measurable writing goals that will get you past the finish line of any writing project.

· And much more!

Wherever you are in your writing process, Graduate Writing Center consultants are here to help. Sign up to see a consultant by clicking “Schedule an Appointment” on our new website! From there you can also check out our programming and our staff bios!