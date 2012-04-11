The Graduate Writing Center is excited to offer three workshop events this April! Foundational Writing Skills Intensive

April 2, 4, 9, and 11, from 9:30-11:30am This four-part, in-person workshop series offers a refresher on the foundational writing skills, such as sentence structure, paraphrasing, and paragraph organization, that students need to support their graduate academic careers at TTU. Applications are due March 28th. Drafting Research Statements

Thursday, April 11,12-1pm Hosted by Dr. Caroline Hetherington, GWC Professional Consultant, this workshop will discuss writing research statements. We will examine the content, structure and style of the research statement and discuss strategies to write effective statements. Finally, we will examine model texts for structure and language use.? Practical Approaches to Using AI Writing Tools Responsibly

Monday, April 22, 6-7pm Hosted by Dr. Jennifer Marciniak, GWC Director, this workshop is a follow-up to the Fall 2023 GWC workshop on using AI writing tools responsibly. In this workshop we will generate text with AI tools and talk about where and when to ask questions about the text's quality, credibility, and language choice. Posted:

3/27/2024



Originator:

Rebecca Bruning



Email:

Rebecca.Bruning@ttu.edu



Department:

Writing Centers of TTU





