The Burkhart Center for Autism Education & Research will be hosting two special presentations on the topic of "Navigating College with Autism" on April 2nd in honor of World Autism Day.

Speaker, author, and autism advocate, Anthony Ianni, will be presenting to faculty and staff at 10:00 a.m. in the Teaching, Learning, & Professional Development Center (TLPDC). Anthony was diagnosed with autism at the age of four, yet went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and become the first athlete with autism to play NCAA Division One college basketball. Anthony is also the author of Centered: Autism, Basketball and One Athlete's Dreams. This presentation will be helpful to those who teach or work with students with autism spectrum disorder. To register for the faculty/staff presentation visit the following link: https://ttu.elementlms.com/connection-workshops/

There will also be a presentation for students at 2:00 p.m. on April 2nd at the Frazier Alumni Pavilion. This event is free and no registration is required. For more information, email burkhart.educ@ttu.edu. Posted:

3/28/2024



Originator:

Susan Voland



Email:

susan.voland@ttu.edu



Department:

Burkhart Center





