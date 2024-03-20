Industry Career Certificates are available at no cost to TTU students. Stand out to employers, explore a new career path, or learn marketable professional skills to complement your major when you choose from over forty career certificates from industry leaders like Google, IBM, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Salesforce, and more. Career certificates are self-paced, and you can enroll in as many as you like. Learn more, sign up with your TTU email, and enroll today. Questions? Email online.careercertificates@ttu.edu or call 806-742-7049.