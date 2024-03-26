The Center for Students in Addiction Recovery is a place for students in recovery/sober to hang out, meet like-minded people and potentially receive scholarships! We welcome anyone who is curious about our program (or recovery) to come by and have a cup of coffee. We are located conveniently on the main campus across from the Administration building and in between the Human Sciences tower and the Child Development Research Center. For more information, please check out our website at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/hs/csa/.