POLITICAL ECONOMY READING PROGRAM — FALL 2024

The Free Market Institute is accepting applications for an invitation to participate in the fall 2024 semester Political Economy Reading Program, a one semester, non-credit, extra-curricular, weekly undergraduate student reading group.

Program participants read and discuss selections from classic works and contemporary scholars that address important questions in political economy. A $1,000 scholarship is awarded to each participant who successfully completes the program.

PROGRAM THEME

The theme for the fall 2024 reading program is Democracy: Philosophy, Politics, and Economics. Participants will explore both classic and contemporary debates about what democracy is, what it can be, and what it should be.

Does democracy lead to better policy or make its citizens more virtuous? What are the best defenses and critiques of democracy? Is democracy in crisis, and if so, what can be done about it? What are the duties of democratic citizens?

The Free Market Institute will provide each participant with a set of readings to establish a foundation for the discussions that will address these questions and others of importance to the program theme assigned for the semester.

PROGRAM ELIGIBILITY

All undergraduate students from any field of study who will have a full-time enrollment status at Texas Tech University during the fall 2024 semester, are eligible and encouraged to apply.

APPLICATION PROCESS

DEADLINE to Apply is Monday, April 29, 2024.

Interested students may apply at the link below:

More information about the program can be found at the following link:

Please contact the Free Market Institute with any questions at 806.742.7138 or free.market@ttu.edu.