Prerequisite: Students must be 21 years or older.
How you'll benefit from this class:
- You'll receive an introduction to wines of the world through learning materials and sensory evaluation (wine tasting) of regional wines.
- The content and the exam for Wine and Spirits Educational Trust (WSET) Level 1 Award in Wines is a required component of this course, and you'll receive the internationally recognized WSET Level 1 Award in Wines certification upon passing the exam.
- This class gives you an advantage if your career goal is in the Wine, Hospitality, or Tourism industry. If you're not going into a career like this, you'll still know the difference between a Merlot and a Chianti.
- Challenging? Yes, but so worth it!!