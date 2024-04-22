TTU HomeTechAnnounce

RHIM 4311 Wines of the World - A Unique & Fun Elective
Prerequisite: Students must be 21 years or older.

How you'll benefit from this class: 
  • You'll receive an introduction to wines of the world through learning materials and sensory evaluation (wine tasting) of regional wines. 
  • The content and the exam for Wine and Spirits Educational Trust (WSET) Level 1 Award in Wines is a required component of this course, and you'll receive the internationally recognized WSET Level 1 Award in Wines certification upon passing the exam.
  • This class gives you an advantage if your career goal is in the Wine, Hospitality, or Tourism industry. If you're not going into a career like this, you'll still know the difference between a Merlot and a Chianti.
  • Challenging? Yes, but so worth it!!
Posted:
4/22/2024

Originator:
Asta Edlin

Email:
astedlin@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality and Retail Mgmt


