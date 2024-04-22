RHIM 4311 Wines of the World - A Unique & Fun Elective

Prerequisite: Students must be 21 years or older.

How you'll benefit from this class: You'll receive an introduction to wines of the world through learning materials and sensory evaluation (wine tasting) of regional wines.

The content and the exam for Wine and Spirits Educational Trust (WSET) Level 1 Award in Wines is a required component of this course, and you'll receive the internationally recognized WSET Level 1 Award in Wines certification upon passing the exam.

This class gives you an advantage if your career goal is in the Wine, Hospitality, or Tourism industry. If you're not going into a career like this, you'll still know the difference between a Merlot and a Chianti.

Challenging? Yes, but so worth it!! Check the class out through: Texas Wine Marketing Research Institute | Texas Wine Marketing Research Institute | Human Sciences | TTU





Posted:

4/22/2024



Originator:

Asta Edlin



Email:

astedlin@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality and Retail Mgmt





Categories

Academic

Departmental

