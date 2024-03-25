This online course prepares graduate students for writing, revising, and defending their theses and dissertations. Students will be introduced to the genre and structure of a thesis/dissertation and to writing strategies for its successful completion. Some of the topics will include developing research questions, creating a thesis/dissertation proposal, and writing and revising the main chapters (introduction, literature review, methodology, results, discussion, and conclusion). In addition to the focus on writing and revising various parts of the thesis/dissertation, we will discuss other relevant issues, including selecting and working with a committee, conducting ethical research, managing time, and preparing for the oral defense. This course is designed for international students but is useful for anyone who plans to write a thesis or dissertation in their discipline.

Summer 2024

Instructor: Dr. Yesim Dollar (yesim.dollar@ttu.edu)