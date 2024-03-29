This new course,

ART 2380, will be

offered in the fall of 2024 through the School of Art and is designed to teach the basics of Graphic Design to non-majors. Basic principles of Graphic Design, such as typography, composition, hierarchy, and structural systems, will be explored. This course will offer the opportunity to work through practical assignments to create and design reports, resumes, and

in-person and virtual

presentations

with visual impact. Tuesday & Thursdays from 9:30-10:50 am. Elective Credit. 15 seats.