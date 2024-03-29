|
This new course, ART 2380, will be offered in the fall of 2024 through the School of Art and is designed to teach the basics of Graphic Design to non-majors. Basic principles of Graphic Design, such as typography, composition, hierarchy, and structural systems, will be explored. This course will offer the opportunity to work through practical assignments to create and design reports, resumes, and in-person and virtual presentations with visual impact. Tuesday & Thursdays from 9:30-10:50 am. Elective Credit. 15 seats.
|Posted:
3/29/2024
Originator:
Dinah Hodges
Email:
Dinah.Hodges@ttu.edu
Department:
School of Art
