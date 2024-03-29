TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Graphic Design Course for Non-Majors ART 2380
This new course, ART 2380, will be offered in the fall of 2024 through the School of Art and is designed to teach the basics of Graphic Design to non-majors. Basic principles of Graphic Design, such as typography, composition, hierarchy, and structural systems, will be explored. This course will offer the opportunity to work through practical assignments to create and design reports, resumes, and in-person and virtual presentations with visual impact. Tuesday & Thursdays from 9:30-10:50 am. Elective Credit. 15 seats.
Posted:
3/29/2024

Originator:
Dinah Hodges

Email:
Dinah.Hodges@ttu.edu

Department:
School of Art


