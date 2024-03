Dr. Anastasia Stellato, anastasia.stellato@ttu.edu. Selected students will receive a scholarship of up to $5000 and will offer behavior and training services to Lubbock pet owners through faculty and graduate student supervision. They will also be expected to be hold his position from Fall 2024-Spring 2025 and complete training in Summer 2024. To be eligible, students must have completed ANSC 3314. For information on how to apply, please contact, anastasia.stellato@ttu.edu.

Deadline to apply is April 5th

3/27/2024



Anastasia Stellato



Anastasia.Stellato@ttu.edu



Animal and Food Sciences





