The Undergraduate Writing Center is hiring for fall.

The Undergraduate Writing Center empowers students to become better writers through one-on-one consultations and other services. We work with students on a variety of documents including class essays, cover letters, personal statements, and many others.

We are looking for consultants who are strong writers, willing to learn, and empathetic.

Additionally, we are hiring student assistants to greet visitors to the center and answer their questions. 

Visit our webpage to learn more about these positions and start the application process.
Posted:
3/28/2024

Originator:
Dustin Florence

Email:
Dustin.Florence@ttu.edu

Department:
Writing Centers of TTU


