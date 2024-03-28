The Undergraduate Writing Center empowers students to become better writers through one-on-one consultations and other services. We work with students on a variety of documents including class essays, cover letters, personal statements, and many others.

We are looking for consultants who are strong writers, willing to learn, and empathetic.

Additionally, we are hiring student assistants to greet visitors to the center and answer their questions.

Visit our webpage to learn more about these positions and start the application process.