Want to make a difference in the life of a middle school student? Become a Mentor for this year's TTU/LISD Middle School STEM Challenge and get paid to impact the future of these students!
Benefits:
- Transformative learning experience
- $500 stipend
- Lunch provided daily
- Opportunity to work with LISD teachers and students
Requirements:
- Current TTU undergraduate student pursuing a STEM or Education degree
- Must be available all day June 3-7, 2024 7:30 AM-4:30 PM
- Complete a Sexual Abuse/Child Molestation training online
- Complete an online background check with Lubbock ISD
Need more information? Email: allison.eubanks@ttu.edu