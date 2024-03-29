Want to make a difference in the life of a middle school student? Become a Mentor for this year's TTU/LISD Middle School STEM Challenge and get paid to impact the future of these students! Benefits: Transformative learning experience

$500 stipend

Lunch provided daily

Opportunity to work with LISD teachers and students Requirements: Current TTU undergraduate student pursuing a STEM or Education degree

Must be available all day June 3-7, 2024 7:30 AM-4:30 PM

Complete a Sexual Abuse/Child Molestation training online

Complete an online background check with Lubbock ISD Apply today at: https://forms.office.com/r/mp8xD1ZbYS

Need more information? Email: allison.eubanks@ttu.edu



Posted:

3/29/2024



Originator:

Allison Eubanks



Email:

Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu



Department:

STEM Core ORDC





