Be a Paid Mentor to Middle School Students for One Week this Summer!
Want to make a difference in the life of a middle school student? Become a Mentor for this year's TTU/LISD Middle School STEM Challenge and get paid to impact the future of these students! 
Benefits:
  • Transformative learning experience
  • $500 stipend
  • Lunch provided daily
  • Opportunity to work with LISD teachers and students
Requirements:
  • Current TTU undergraduate student pursuing a STEM or Education degree
  • Must be available all day June 3-7, 2024 7:30 AM-4:30 PM
  • Complete a Sexual Abuse/Child Molestation training online
  • Complete an online background check with Lubbock ISD

Need more information? Email: allison.eubanks@ttu.edu
Posted:
3/29/2024

Originator:
Allison Eubanks

Email:
Allison.Eubanks@ttu.edu

Department:
STEM Core ORDC


