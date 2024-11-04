Reconciliation Ecology: Restoring Ecosystem Services to Built Environments BIOL6301-D09 is being offered full Summer 2024 , CRN 72418 , as an online elective for graduate students across all fields interested in urban sustainability and restoring ecosystem services back into existing urban environments. The course examines methods of inventing and re-configuring human habitats to conserve species diversity and re-establish ecosystem services where people live, work and play. We focus on innovative and proven methods through research and case studies for improving sustainability in urban cities.