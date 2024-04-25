|
Reconciliation Ecology: Restoring Ecosystem Services to Built Environments BIOL6301-D09 is being offered full Summer 2024, CRN 72418, as an online elective for graduate students across all fields interested in urban sustainability and restoring ecosystem services back into existing urban environments. The course examines methods of inventing and re-configuring human habitats to conserve species diversity and re-establish ecosystem services where people live, work and play. We focus on innovative and proven methods through research and case studies for improving sustainability in urban cities.
4/25/2024
Deborah Carr
Deborah.Carr@ttu.edu
Biological Sciences
