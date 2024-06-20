BIOL1305 -D01 - Ecology and Environmental Problems (CRN# 65495) and BIOL 1113- D31 Environmental Problems Lab (CRN# 68243) are designed to be completed online during Summer II session and together fulfill one natural science core requirement. The courses introduce ecological principles and applies them in an analysis of current environmental problems.

The courses DO NOT need to be taken concurrently or in order to receive credit. For more information or questions send email to deborah.carr@ttu.edu



