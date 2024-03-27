TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Master's Degree in Environmental Sustainability and Natural Resource Management
Earn you Professional Master's Degree in Environmental Sustainability and Natural Resource Management completely online or in a hybrid format. This 30 credit MS degree involves an internship and portfolio rather than a thesis. This program deepens your knowledge of ecology and environmental science as well as development of professional skills desired in rapidly growing environmental sustainability management positions in corporate, non-profit, and governmental positions at all levels.
For more information email Deborah.Carr@ttu.edu.
Posted:
3/27/2024

Originator:
Deborah Carr

Email:
Deborah.Carr@ttu.edu

Department:
Biological Sciences


