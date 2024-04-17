Earn you Professional Master's Degree in Environmental Sustainability and Natural Resource Management completely online or in a hybrid format. This 30 credit MS degree involves an internship and portfolio rather than a thesis. This program deepens your knowledge of ecology and environmental science as well as development of professional skills desired in rapidly growing environmental sustainability management positions in corporate, non-profit, and governmental positions at all levels. For more information email Deborah.Carr@ttu.edu.



Posted:

4/17/2024



Originator:

Deborah Carr



Email:

Deborah.Carr@ttu.edu



Department:

Biological Sciences





