Dr. Daniel M. Neumark from the University of California, Berkley, will be joining us as our special invited Endowed Lecturer for the 9th G. Wilse Robinson Endowed Lecture Series. His public lecture, "Chemistry Under the Arrow" will take place on 4/17/2024 starting a 6 p.m. in the McKenzie-Merket Alumni Pavilion. Please, join the Department of Chemistry & Biochemistry in welcoming Dr. Neumark!