The Tracking Risk over Time Lab (TRTL) led by Dr. Sarah Victor is accepting applications for new undergraduate research assistants to join our team for summer and/or fall 2024 semesters! Most undergraduate researchers work with our group for 9 hours per week and earn PSY 4000 credits. gaining valuable research experience to support applications for post-graduation careers or applications to graduate training. Our research is focused on understanding risk for self-injury and suicide in daily life, particularly among individuals who experience marginalization or stigma. Undergraduate team members have the opportunity to work with data, present their own research, collaborate with graduate students, and interact with research participants, in addition to ongoing professional development training. To learn more about your research team, review the information on our website at www.sarahevictor.com.

The brief application is due Friday, April 5th, 2024.

https://tinyurl.com/TRTLRAform