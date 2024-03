The course will discuss about fiber and textile specimens which are primary CSI tools. Ideal for graduate students in forensics, toxicology, physics, chemistry, biology and engineering disciplines as a broadening course.

For details contacts: Seshadri Ramkumar (Ram), Professor, Department of Environmental Toxicology Posted:

3/27/2024



Originator:

SESHADRI S Ramkumar



Email:

s.ramkumar@ttu.edu



Department:

Environmental Toxicology





Categories

Academic