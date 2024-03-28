First-Gen Scholarships are Now OPEN!

The First-Generation Transition and Mentoring Program invites actives program participants to apply for First-Gen and Mentor Tech scholarship at the end of each fall and spring semester. The scholarship opportunity allows the following: Connecting and building a relationship with their Peer Mentors.

Accessing university resources and programs.

Attending two or more First-Gen events in Spring 2024.

Volunteering as needed for First-Gen activities Minimum Eligibility Requirements Institutional GPA 2.75 (TTU GPA)

Enrolled Full Time at TTU (12+ credit hours) the current Spring 2024 and Fall 2024 semester.

Active First-Gen program participant Must have attended First-Gen events for the academic year of 2023-2024. How to Apply Requirements Complete First-Gen scholarship application Mentor Letter of Recommendation or Faculty/Staff Letter of Recommendation Personal Statement No more than one page Expand on your experience with mentorship and the relationship your mentor How has Mentor Tech impacted your time here at Texas Tech For more information contact: FGTMP@ttu.edu **Note: Form links will be created to apply, submit recommendation letter, submit personal statement, and accept award. Posted:

3/28/2024



Originator:

Sharon Gonzales



Email:

Sharon.C.Gonzales@ttu.edu



Department:

First Generation Program





Categories

Academic

Departmental

