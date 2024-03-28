The First-Generation Transition and Mentoring Program invites actives program participants to apply for First-Gen and Mentor Tech scholarship at the end of each fall and spring semester. The scholarship opportunity allows the following:
Connecting and building a relationship with their Peer Mentors.
Accessing university resources and programs.
Attending two or more First-Gen events in Spring 2024.
Volunteering as needed for First-Gen activities
Minimum Eligibility Requirements
Institutional GPA 2.75 (TTU GPA)
Enrolled Full Time at TTU (12+ credit hours) the current Spring 2024 and Fall 2024 semester.
Active First-Gen program participant
Must have attended two First-Gen events for the academic year of 2023-2024.
How to Apply
Requirements
Complete First-Gen scholarship application
Mentor Letter of Recommendation or Faculty/Staff Letter of Recommendation
Personal Statement
No more than one page
Expand on your experience with mentorship and the relationship your mentor
How has Mentor Tech impacted your time here at Texas Tech
For more information contact:
FGTMP@ttu.edu
**Note: Form links will be created to apply, submit recommendation letter, submit personal statement, and accept award.
Texas Tech University, 2500 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79409
806.742.HELP (4357)
Email Us
Texas Homeland Security
|
Texas Public Information Act
|
Texas Energy Conservation Report
|
General Policy Information
TTU Home
|
TTU System
|
TTU Health Sciences Center
|
Angelo State University
|
Contact Us
|
Recommended Web Site Viewing Requirements
©2008 Texas Tech University | All Rights Reserved | Last modified: November 13, 2008. 11:41am