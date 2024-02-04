The Italian Program and the Department of Classical & Modern Languages & Literatures, with the Humanities Center and Women’s & Gender Studies at Texas Tech University, present an online lecture on the Italian film industry.

Close-Ups: Caterina d’Amico on Anna Magnani, Martin Scorsese, Vittorio De Sica, Roberto Rossellini, Luchino Visconti, Franco Zeffirelli





April 12, 2024 – 3:00pm – 4:00pm CST (10:00pm-11:00pm Italian time)

Caterina d’Amico is one of the most impactful personalities in Italian cinema and the performing arts, with family ties going back to her mother, Suso Cecchi d’Amico, screenwriter for Vittorio De Sica, Mario Monicelli, Francesco Rosi, Franco Zeffirelli and Luchino Visconti among others, her father, Fedele d’Amico, music critic and historian, and her grandfather, Silvio d’Amico, founder of the Accademia Nazionale d’Arte Drammatica, and a highly influential theorist of theater. Throughout her career, Caterina d’Amico has led the most recognized Italian institutions in film and TV. For twenty years she has been Dean of the Italian National Film School of the Centro Sperimentale di Cinematografia (1988-1994, 1999-2007, 2013-2018). She was CEO of RAI Cinema (2007-2010). Her international collaborations include Martin Scorsese’s documentary My Voyage to Italy (1996-2000).





Caterina d’Amico is a founding member of the Franco Zeffirelli Foundation (since 2015). She also directs several Archives of performing artists that include Piero Tosi, Luchino Visconti, and Franco Zeffirelli. She began her career in 1972 running a theatre company that in four years produced sixteen plays in Rome. From 1974 to 1980 she worked with the Festival of Two Worlds in Spoleto (Italy) and Charleston (USA), both in the technical and the artistic departments. Since 1976, she has conceived, designed, and curated more than fifty exhibitions on themes related to the performing arts, which have been held in Italy, France, Greece, Portugal, Switzerland, Sweden, the USA, Canada, Argentina, and Japan. She was also in charge of the exhibition catalogs and monographs, such as Museo Zeffirelli (Lorenzo de Medici Press, 2019), Zeffirelli: L’arte dello spettacolo (De Luca, 2015), Visconti: Il mio teatro (Cappelli, 1979), Album Visconti (Sonzogno, 1978).





For more information, please contact Dr. Victoria Surliuga, World Cinema and Italian Program Coordinator, victoria.surliuga@ttu.edu