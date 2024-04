We are looking for transgender, genderqueer, or non-binary students to participate in a research study on mental health. To qualify for the study you must be a full-time TTU students, at least 18 years old, and identify as transgender, genderqueer, non-binary, or another gender diverse identity.





To see if you qualify, please complete the link below. Eligible participants will be contacted via email and scheduled to complete a remote (Zoom) session lasting approximately 1.5 - 2hrs for which they will be paid $20. During the study session participants will be asked to complete a series of self-report measures on a computer.





Link to screening survey: http://tinyurl.com/tgdproject





For questions, please contact the research assistant for this study, Cole Morris at cole.morris@ttu.edu





This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.