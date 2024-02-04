Discover the beauty of Arabic calligraphy and personalize your style with our FREE Arabic Letters Bracelet workshop! Join us and learn the art of writing your name in Arabic script while crafting your very own customized bracelet. Immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of Arabic calligraphy and create a unique accessory that reflects your individuality. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to explore a new language and craft something special.





Date and Time: Tuesday, April 2nd, 4:00 pm.

Location: Room 114, Department of Classical and Modern Languages and Literatures.





For more questions: Contact Rula Al-hmoud Rula.al-hmoud@ttu.edu or Sanaa Naciri snaciri@ttu.edu Follow the activity page on Instagram ttu.arabicdebate



