This MBA program is one or two years, unique and rewarding master's that is designed to complement a STEM student's technical background with the business skills necessary to be successful in management and leadership roles. The focus on general business remains same as a traditional MBA, but the difference is the emphasis on STEM applications coupled with elective disciplines to foster success in the professional world.

Understand the fundamentals of business and how they apply to STEM industries to

Improve your leadership and managerial skills

Scholarships are available

Ask about our GRE/GMAT waivers