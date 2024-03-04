My name is Eunice Ohidah, a doctoral candidate in the College of Education. I am currently collecting data for my study on the complex relationships between self-regulated learning strategies, perception of academic rigor, and academic self-efficacy among graduate students. This study aims to inform the development of effective interventions and support mechanisms that can enhance academic achievement and contribute to graduate student's success.

Please, if you are a graduate student, kindly click on the survey link or scan the QR code to take this survey and help realize the goals of this study.

I would truly appreciate your support in responding to the survey for my dissertation. Thank you very much for your time.