Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Social Work will offer a learning opportunity this summer II semester. This course, SW 6370: SPECIAL TOPIC IN SOCIAL WORK - SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN SOCIAL WORK, will discuss the importance of social entrepreneurship in poverty alleviation and wealth building. This course also covers the mechanisms of microenterprise both in the United States and in the world. Please contact the instructor if you have any questions at Seungjong.Cho@ttu.edu.