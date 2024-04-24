Are you ready to unlock the next frontier in healthcare? Join us for a riveting panel session featuring the brightest minds and top experts in the field of healthcare innovation and startup formation! From cutting-edge research to groundbreaking technologies to entrepreneurial successes, our panelists are at the forefront of shaping the future of medicine and diagnostics.

Time: 2:30 – 6:00pm

Date: April 24, 2024

Location: Academic Event Center, TTUHSC (free parking beside building)

Food: Hors d'oeuvres and beverages

Event & Poster Session Kickoff: 2:30pm

On display throughout the event will be several posters from TTU and TTUHSC student innovators. Talk with our students to learn more about their efforts to tackle problems in their respective fields. You will even have an opportunity to vote for your favorite innovation!

Innovation Launchpad Panel Session: 3:00 – 4:00pm

We are excited to host experts to discuss the process behind patent protection, startup formation, licensing new technologies, forming industry partnerships, and innovation ecosystems

Nick Bergfeld, M.D., Startup Consultant and Executive Coach

Startup Consultant and Executive Coach Tony Boccanfuso, Ph.D., President and CEO, UIDP

President and CEO, UIDP Nadia German, Ph.D., Associate Professor, TTUHSC School of Pharmacy

Associate Professor, TTUHSC School of Pharmacy Cameron Smith, J.D., C.L.P., Assistant Vice President TTU, Office of Research Commercialization

Assistant Vice President TTU, Office of Research Commercialization Jennifer Souter, Managing Director TTU, Intellectual Property

Managing Director TTU, Intellectual Property Suzanne Tomlinson, Ph.D., Director, Research Programs and Strategic Initiatives, Gulf Coast Consortia

Director, Research Programs and Strategic Initiatives, Gulf Coast Consortia Siva Vanapalli, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder, Nemalife

CEO and Co-Founder, Nemalife Moderator: Phil Sizer, P.T., Ph.D., Associate Vice President for Research Innovation, TTUHSC

Gulf Coast Consortium's Research Evaluation and Commercialization Hub (GCC-REACH): 4:00 – 5:00pm

Learn about the Gulf Coast Consortium's Research Evaluation and Commercialization Hub (GCC-REACH) – a multi-institutional resource wherein nascent academic entrepreneurs work closely with successful life science experts and experienced biotech executives to develop strategic milestones to rapidly validate the commercial value of their discoveries.

Dr. Suzanne Tomlinson, Director, Research Programs and Strategic Initiatives, Gulf Coast Consortia

Q&A, Networking, Poster Session, Happy Hour: 5:00 - 6:00pm

Don't miss out on this event that promises to educate you on the numerous innovation and entrepreneurship opportunities within the Texas Tech University System.





