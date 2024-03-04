This course explores the science behind true crime media, including podcasts, interrogations, videos, and social media. Students should expect to listen to/watch examples of different true crime media and develop their critical thinking skills about the philosophy and culture behind what makes true crime media unique.
Some of the questions that we will be asking throughout the class are:
- What makes "true crime" true crime?
- How do producers go about attracting and keeping viewers' attention?
- How does one go about getting information out of suspects in interviews?
- How do social inequalities such as race, gender, and age impact the representation of victims in true crime media?